Leafs fans still convinced McDavid will join them one day

Until Connor McDavid is enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame and officially retired from the NHL for good, Toronto Maple Leafs fans will probably always be trying to woo him to their franchise.

And knowing the sort of reputation Leafs fans have, even that might not be enough to get them to shut up about trying to woo the Newmarket native back to his home province of Ontario.

McDavid’s never been shy about growing up a Leafs fan or his affinity for the big city close to where he grew up, but he has also crafted quite the legacy out in Edmonton. Since being drafted first overall in 2015 by the Oilers, McDavid has led the team back to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006, while also winning a host of individual trophies, including three Hart Trophies as league MVP.

This past week, Leafs fans were once again convinced that McDavid would be signing a contract with the team in the summer of 2026, when his current deal wraps up.

One of the reasons fuelling the rumours is his clear ability to get along well with newly minted Toronto captain Auston Matthews.

The pair were spotted together in Germany while visiting the EHC Red Bull Munchen based in Munich last week, while another photo surfaced of the two superstars out for dinner.

We won’t pretend to know what the two talked about or the extent of their trip outside of a few photos, but fans far and wide have been coming up with their thoughts on how the Leafs will be able to sign McDavid in two years.

And despite Leon Draisaitl inking his own eight-year deal with Edmonton today, the buzz doesn’t seem to have died down at all.

Here’s some of the chatter around social media of fans dreaming big:

So can McDavid come now? — Banksy (@Banx_Leaf) September 3, 2024

14 M FOR DRAISAITL ???? MCDAVID U WILL BE LEAF https://t.co/HTr84jPScN — karissa 🦦 (@leafsnswift) September 3, 2024

Less than 22 months til McDavid is on the Leafs. Crazy to think about. — Ryan (@ryanfancey) September 3, 2024

McDavid is such a Leaf — Joshua Guthrie: Blocklax Player (@JGut15) September 3, 2024

The oilers actually made Leon Draishitl the highest paid player in the NHL when they have a Connor McDavid extension coming up 😭😭😭 McDavid is such a leaf. — 𝘾𝙖𝙢 🇨🇦 (@BudsNGraps) September 3, 2024

Awesome to see these two becoming best friends. Very smart building the chemistry now so when McDavo comes home there’s no down time , just straight into business. Auston 1C McDavid 2C? Maybe we move McDavid to the wing? I’m thinking McDavid-Matthews-Nylander . Fk I just… pic.twitter.com/0VONOxGArt — Leafs Papi (@LeafsPapi_) September 1, 2024

McDavid is a Leaf… eventually — Connor (@dawson_con) September 3, 2024

Mathews and McDavid combining for 40 million on the leafs gonna be cinema https://t.co/ji4TnDxSPC — 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙧4𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙩🌎☄️ ✞ (@Marner4Hart) September 3, 2024

If you think you’ve seen this kind of behaviour from Leafs fans before, you probably have: a similar trend popped up right after the Oilers dropped Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final this year to the Florida Panthers.

McDavid is eligible to extend his contract with the Oilers as soon as July 1, when Edmonton will undoubtedly give him an offer that will be record-breaking. But should even one day go by past that where he’s not locked in long-term with the Oilers, don’t expect Leafs fans to slow down their excitement anytime soon.