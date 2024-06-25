The Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers are two franchises that, inexplicably, remain linked through thick and thin.

Two of the most passionate fan bases in Canada have both seen their fair share of playoff heartbreak, but perhaps none will sting more than the Oilers’ loss on Monday night.

Facing a 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final, Edmonton stormed back with three straight wins to push the series to the brink. But in Game 7 down in Sunrise, Florida, the Panthers avoided embarrassment and a historic comeback attempt with a 2-1 win over Edmonton.

And though McDavid ended up winning the Conn Smythe Trophy award as the playoffs’ most valuable player despite the loss, Leafs fans couldn’t help but make the moment a bit about themselves.

McDavid is two years out from a possible free agency and spent most of his minor hockey career in the Greater Toronto Hockey League with the Toronto Marlboros after growing up in nearby Newmarket, Ontario. He’s never been shy about having grown up a Leafs fan, and Toronto supporters were quick to make the moment about the possibility of a return home for the NHL superstar, while also poking a few jabs at his failure to get on the scoresheet in Games 6 or 7 of the series.

Connor McDavid not coming out to accept the Conn Smythe is the kind of loser mentality that will fit perfectly with the Leafs when he signs here in 2026 — John Cullen (@cullenthecomic) June 25, 2024

No points in Games 6 and 7 of his legacy Stanley Cup Finals. McDavid is going to fit right in on the Toronto Maple Leafs — we’re just fuckin’ playing (not) (@mostlyleafies) June 25, 2024

Connor McDavid YOU are a Toronto maple leaf — Kyle (@notlarryenticer) June 25, 2024

Connor McDavid with no points in Game 6 and 7. He’s such a Toronto Maple Leaf. — Paul Ross (@RealPaulRoss) June 25, 2024

Imagine how many goals Matthews would score with McDavid on the Leafs? — Shawn Steinberg (@WhyTouche) June 25, 2024

Does having no points in gm6 & 7 raise McDavid's stock as a future Leaf?🤔 — HABIT (@colesuzdachguhl) June 25, 2024

McDavid will be a leaf soon — thetruthHurts (@TruthOverFict) June 25, 2024

Mcdavid you are a Toronto maple leaf — Buzz (@Bxzzy_) June 25, 2024

In any case, McDavid to the Leafs is one of those moves that seems almost too good for Toronto, and far too annoying for the rest of the NHL, should it ever happen. Only time will tell how things actually end up turning out.