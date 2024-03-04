New Leafs defenceman Lyubushkin back on the ice after Rempe hit

After suffering what appeared to be a brutal head injury against the New York Rangers on Saturday night, Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin was back on the ice this morning.

Lyubushkin played in his first game with the Leafs since being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks over the weekend but only managed two periods. Rangers enforcer Matt Rempe knocked the 29-year-old out of the game after charging him in the corner. At the time, the Leafs said that Lyubushkin suffered a head injury.

This was ultimately what inspired the spirited third-period tilt between Rempe and Ryan Reaves.

Rempe catches Lyubushkin with a big hit. 😳 pic.twitter.com/zlAnvaJ5wL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2024

Luckily for the player and team, Lyubushkin was out on the ice for the morning skate today, showing that the injury is not as bad as initially feared. He was skating alongside Morgan Rielly during line rushes.

Lyubushkin logged just over 12 minutes of ice time in his Leafs debut before leaving after the hit.

Good news for the Leafs as Ilya Lyubushkin is on the ice for the morning skate Left Saturday’s game with a head injury @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/8MGScJtTfj — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 4, 2024

Considering Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe had Lyubushkin participating in regular line rushes this morning, there is a good chance that he is ready to go for tonight’s game against the Boston Bruins. The Hockey News’ David Alter reported that Keefe told the media that Lyubushkin has cleared all the necessary protocols over the last few days.

Sheldon Keefe says Ilya Lyubushkin all the protocols the player couldn’t get through on Saturday he passed yesterday and today. All seems good as long as he feels ok after today’s skate. @BodogCA — David Alter (@dalter) March 4, 2024

The trade deadline is a mere four days away, so the earlier the Leafs can get clarity on the severity of Lyubushkin’s injury, the better idea they will have about their strategy heading into the big day.

That being said, the team shouldn’t be panicking. The Leafs are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now, winning nine of their last 10 games and sitting comfortably in a playoff spot.