SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Hockey fans mixed on Leafs' Reaves fighting Rangers rookie enforcer

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
|
Mar 3 2024, 5:15 pm
Hockey fans mixed on Leafs' Reaves fighting Rangers rookie enforcer
Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

Saturday night was about as exciting as you could get for Toronto Maple Leafs fans.

The New York Rangers were in town, and while the main focus was getting the win, nobody could ignore the possibility of a fight between Leafs’ enforcer Ryan Reaves and Rangers’ new guy Matt Rempe.

At first, it didn’t look like a fight would happen. The two teams played two periods without any fireworks, and it looked certain that the heavyweight bout would have to wait another night.

Yet, Rempe stoked the flames in the final minutes of the second period,  giving a healthy run at the newly acquired Ilya Lyubushkin, knocking him out of the game with a head injury.

It took a little while for Reaves to find his way over to Rempe, but when he did, the gloves flew off, and the crowd rose to their feet.

The Leafs eventually went on to win the game 4-3 in a shootout, but all anyone could talk about after was the fight. Some fans loved seeing these two massive players battle it out with their fists, while others were concerned the 21-year-old Rempe was taking too many risks as this was his fourth fight in just seven NHL games.

As for who ultimately won the fight, it seems like it’s a hung jury as well. Some think Rempe got the best of the veteran, while others gave the bout to Reaves.

This was the last meeting between these two teams this season, so unless some sort of trade moves Rempe from the Rangers, it looks like a rematch with Reaves will have to wait until either the playoffs or next season.

Preston HodgkinsonPreston Hodgkinson
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Maple Leafs
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop