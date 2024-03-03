Hockey fans mixed on Leafs' Reaves fighting Rangers rookie enforcer

Saturday night was about as exciting as you could get for Toronto Maple Leafs fans.

The New York Rangers were in town, and while the main focus was getting the win, nobody could ignore the possibility of a fight between Leafs’ enforcer Ryan Reaves and Rangers’ new guy Matt Rempe.

At first, it didn’t look like a fight would happen. The two teams played two periods without any fireworks, and it looked certain that the heavyweight bout would have to wait another night.

Yet, Rempe stoked the flames in the final minutes of the second period, giving a healthy run at the newly acquired Ilya Lyubushkin, knocking him out of the game with a head injury.

Rempe catches Lyubushkin with a big hit. 😳 pic.twitter.com/zlAnvaJ5wL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2024

It took a little while for Reaves to find his way over to Rempe, but when he did, the gloves flew off, and the crowd rose to their feet.

REMPE AND REAVES DROP THE GLOVES AT CENTER ICE 😱 pic.twitter.com/4raCSRGwnI — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 3, 2024

The Leafs eventually went on to win the game 4-3 in a shootout, but all anyone could talk about after was the fight. Some fans loved seeing these two massive players battle it out with their fists, while others were concerned the 21-year-old Rempe was taking too many risks as this was his fourth fight in just seven NHL games.

We need this in every sport — Ball Knower (@knowerofallball) March 3, 2024

This is essential for all sports! — JO1Minute (@JustOneMinuteEN) March 3, 2024

Love that. — Japeth Ekidor~Doyen (@ERUKONJnr) March 3, 2024

Rempe has been in more fights this week that Reaves has all year. The poor kid needs a break. — Andy Burke (@1981JaysFan) March 3, 2024

rempe gonna get cte — Sheriff Ceesay (@Sheriff09537193) March 3, 2024

Rempe is literally boutta have CTE at this point bro — John (@YaBoyyyJohn) March 3, 2024

As for who ultimately won the fight, it seems like it’s a hung jury as well. Some think Rempe got the best of the veteran, while others gave the bout to Reaves.

Reavo won that — ᴾᶦᵗᵗˢᵇᵘʳᵍʰ ˢᵖᵒʳᵗˢ ᵗᵉᵃᵐˢ ᵇʳᶦⁿᵍ ᵐᵉ ᵖᵃᶦⁿ (@PghPrinny) March 3, 2024

Reaves got him there for sure — Ian Welker (@iancwelker007) March 3, 2024

Rempe got more jabs, Reavo got the bombs. Plus, Rempe seemed to be the one that called it quits. Advantage, Reavo. — One_Proud_Papa (@spfdblues) March 3, 2024

Rempe pieced him up with that jab easy W — Ibex Sports (@sports_ibex) March 3, 2024

Ha… sadly the kid embarrasses @reavo7five — Jay (@Jay24Nelson) March 3, 2024

Rempe wins — Bedsy Calder 𝕏 (@TheGreat__98) March 3, 2024

This was the last meeting between these two teams this season, so unless some sort of trade moves Rempe from the Rangers, it looks like a rematch with Reaves will have to wait until either the playoffs or next season.