Leafs loan Nick Robertson to the AHL with Jarnkrok ready to return

The Toronto Maple Leafs have loaned forward Nick Robertson to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

This move makes room for Calle Jarnkrok, who had been on the injured reserve with a hand injury. He had missed 13 games after suffering the injury in late January. Before the injury, he had ten goals and 19 points through 46 games in his second season with the Leafs.

Robertson, 22, has been a highly-touted prospect for the Leafs for several years but hasn’t gotten much of an opportunity to prove himself at the NHL level. In 41 games this season, which serves as a career-high, he has eight goals and 19 points. Those totals come in limited ice time, as he is averaging just 11:22 minutes per game.

Robertson established himself as a top-end prospect in his final OHL season with the Peterborough Petes, scoring 55 goals and 86 points in just 46 games. He has also produced good totals in the AHL but has been hampered by injuries early into his professional career.

This wasn’t the only roster transaction the Leafs made today, as they also loaned defenceman Max Lajoie to the Marlies. The 26-year-old has appeared in seven games with the Leafs this season, registering one assist while averaging just under 13 minutes in ice time. Given the recent acquisition of Ilya Lyubushkin, who was acquired in a trade from the Anaheim Ducks, he was no longer needed on the NHL roster.

The Leafs are set to play the New York Rangers tonight at 7:00 pm ET, where they will look to continue their hot stretch of play. After struggling for a good chunk of the season, they have righted the ship with wins in eight of their last nine outings.