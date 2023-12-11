"Dragons' Den" star, Tie Domi both on Leafs' dads trip

While most of the dads on the team would see their celebrity status dwarfed by their sons, the Toronto Maple Leafs are getting a few high-status additions to their annual dads trip.

Former Dragons’ Den star and Boston Pizza CEO Jim Treliving, father of team general manager Brad Treliving, as well as former Leafs enforcer Tie Domi — father of Toronto forward Max Domi — are both on the team’s dads trip, per The Hockey News’ David Alter.

The well-known fathers have joined the team for its two-game road swing in New York over the next two days and last Saturday’s contest against the Nashville Predators.

Treliving was on the Canadian version of Dragons’ Den from its first season in 2006 through 2021. Domi, meanwhile, played in the NHL from 1989-90 through the 2005-06 season, including 12 seasons in Toronto.

In previous years, the trip had only been for the fathers (or siblings or mentors) of players, but the team opened it up to its larger staff this year.

While he didn’t speak to the media directly on the trip, the elder Treliving had a series of wholesome messages back when his son was hired in May.

“Every parent knows, you never grow tired of being proud of your kids,” Jim wrote on X. “Congratulations, Brad. Go Maple Leafs Go!”

And despite being 82 years old, it seems like he’s still willing to strap on the pads if needed.

“Thanks to the entire hockey community for the well wishes,” Treliving added in May. “I’m a proud dad and I’m happy to be an emergency backup goalie if the time comes. Let’s go, Maple Leafs.”

The Leafs hit the ice tonight against the New York Islanders, with puck drop set for 7 pm ET on Long Island at UBS Arena. Tomorrow, they’ll take on the New York Rangers in the second half of their back-to-back, visiting Madison Square Garden for another 7 pm puck drop.