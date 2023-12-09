Leafs give injury update on goalie Joseph Woll

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that goaltender Joseph Woll is week-to-week with a high-ankle sprain.

The 25-year-old Woll was forced to undergo an MRI after suffering the injury in a game on Thursday versus the Ottawa Senators. Before departing the contest, he had stopped 27 of 29 shots in a game that the Leafs went on to win 4-3.

With the news, it will be Ilya Samsonov who gets the start for the Leafs. He had been dealing with an illness over the past few days but is reportedly back to full health and ready to go for tonight’s battle versus the Nashville Predators.

Losing Woll is a tough blow for the Leafs, as he has been by far the better of their two netminders this season. Through 15 games, he owns a 2.80 goals against average (GAA) along with a .915 save percentage (SV%), numbers far superior to Samsonov’s 3.58 GAA and .878 SV%.

With Woll’s injury, third-string goaltender Martin Jones will remain with the Leafs. He was backing up in the game Woll got injured due to Samsonov’s illness.

Jones, who has played in 445 games at the NHL level, was signed to a one-year deal by the Leafs this past offseason. In five games with the Toronto Marlies, he has a 3.37 GAA and a .870 SV%.