Leafs cut 15 more players as final roster taking shape

The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting closer to their final roster, having made 15 more roster cuts on Friday.

A day after making 21 cuts on Thursday, general manager Brad Treliving, head coach Craig Berube, and the Leafs brass are nearly at the final roster that will suit up for the team’s season opener in just five days.

The most notable of the cuts on Friday was Alex Steeves, who was placed on waivers for the purpose of reassignment to the team’s minor league affiliate in the American Hockey League, the Toronto Marlies. In layman’s terms, that means the Leafs expect Steeves to pass through waivers without much difficulty but could find his way back to the NHL sometime soon.

Who else did the Leafs cut?

As per Leafs PR, here are the 14 other cuts who have been assigned to the Marlies:

Artur Akhtyamov

Joseph Blandisi

Nikita Grebenkin

Roni Hirvonen

Mikko Kokkonen

Nicolas Mattinen

Topa Niemela

Alex Nylander

Cedric Pare

Matteo Pietroniro

Jack Quillan

Logan Shaw

Ryan Tverberg

Cade Webber

Nylander is the younger brother of Toronto Maple Leafs star William and is a former eighth-overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres. He is set for his first season in Toronto after stints with four other NHL organizations.

Toronto starts its push to an eighth straight playoff berth on October 9, when it takes on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in its regular season opener.