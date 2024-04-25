Late Marchand goals hand Leafs devastating playoff loss on home ice

Despite getting off to a fiery start, the Toronto Maple Leafs were unable to get it done in Game 3 against the Boston Bruins, falling by a score of 4-2.

Outshot by Boston, the Leafs failed to bounce back after Bruins captain Brad Marchard netted a late goal to give his team the lead in the series.

Brad Marchand regains the lead for Boston pic.twitter.com/v4ynQeKYm5 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 25, 2024

Toronto had plenty of great chances in front of their home crowd on Wednesday night, but Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman made countless showstopping saves, limiting them to just two goals in the game.

It took a while for anyone to get on the scoreboard. While both teams got power play opportunities in the opening frame, they were held to seven shots apiece, going into the intermission scoreless.

The Leafs, however, made sure to keep up the physicality they’ve displayed in Game 1 and 2, laying the body down every chance they got.

With a collective 60 hits in the first 20 minutes alone, bruises were aplenty in this affair.

The scrappiness even extended into the commercial break when Max Domi collided with the Bruins goaltender, sweeping him off his feet.

Max Domi and Jeremy Swayman collide during the TV timeout 👀 pic.twitter.com/wblserUTss — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 25, 2024

After nearly 35 minutes of play, Leafs forward Matthew Knies was the first to strike, netting his first goal of the series.

OMG THAT WAS KNIES!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8aeQDMXIvP — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 25, 2024

Boston fired back a few minutes later, though, as Bruins forward Trent Frederic snuck one through Ilya Samsonov’s legs.

A sea of boos erupted at Scotiabank Arena shortly afterwards as fans argued that Boston captain Brad Marchand should have been issued a penalty for hooking against Tyler Bertuzzi seconds before the tying goal was scored.

before and while Frederic's goal happened both should've been sent off at least pic.twitter.com/gbTkfer1T7 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 25, 2024

Bertuzzi got his revenge in the third period, though, scoring a goal to tie things up.

But celebrations were short lived, as just 18 seconds later, Marchand got one of his own to ultimately cement a win for Boston. He later scored the empty netter for good measure.

Now down 2-1 in the best-of-seven, the Leafs will look to tie up the series at home for Game 4 on Saturday.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary