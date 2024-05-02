Tonight could be the last time Scotiabank Arena is used for a Toronto Maple Leafs game until September, so you can bet that tickets aren’t exactly cheap.

The Leafs are facing off against the Boston Bruins in a do-or-die Game 6 contest tonight at 8 pm ET, with the hopes of forcing a Game 7 back in Boston on Saturday night.

The cheapest tickets at press time are selling at C$348.25 each via Ticketmaster, for a pair of tickets in section 305, row 12. That specific pair is located in the upper deck behind the net on the east side of Scotiabank Arena, though there are plenty of resale tickets available for tonight’s game.

Toronto made Game 6 a possibility with a 2-1 overtime win on Tuesday night, with rookie forward Matthew Knies scoring the winning goal.

“We haven’t been good on home ice. We have earned ourselves another opportunity to fix that,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said following the Game 5 win, about how the team dropped Game 3 and 4 in Toronto earlier in the series.

One person who you probably won’t see on the ice is Leafs star Auston Matthews, however.

Matthews hit the ice yesterday and was doing drills once again today as per multiple reports, but it doesn’t seem likely that he will return to the lineup after missing Game 5 due to an undisclosed illness.

Should the Leafs force a Game 7, it’ll be their fourth such matchup against the Bruins in the first round dating back to 2013. As you might know, they’re 0-3 in those contests, with all three losses coming at Boston’s TD Garden.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary