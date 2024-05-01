Is Matthews playing? Leafs star spotted skating yet again

With the Toronto Maple Leafs once again facing elimination, Auston Matthews was spotted on the ice ahead of Thursday’s do-or-die Game 6 against the Boston Bruins.

As per NHL.com’s Dave McCarthy, Matthews went for a solo skate at the Leafs’ practice facility along with a few skills coaches.

Auston Matthews is skating right now at the practice rink by himself along with a couple of skills coaches.#LeafsForever @NHLdotcom — Dave McCarthy (@DaveAMcCarthy) May 1, 2024

Matthews was pulled from Game 4 after 40 minutes by the team doctor and did not play in last night’s Game 5, a 2-1 overtime win for the Leafs.

Toronto is currently down 3-2 in the series against the Bruins, and is looking to force a Game 7 on TD Garden ice when they host Game 6 tomorrow evening at Scotiabank Arena.

Matthews scored a career-high 69 goals in the regular season to win his third Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL’s top goal-scorer, while adding one goal and two assists in four playoff games.

“We didn’t feel sorry for ourselves. We didn’t mail it in. We went out and took charge of the hockey game in the first period. I thought we did a terrific job of that,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said of Toronto’s effort in Game 5 with the absence of Matthews.

While it’s not exactly confirmed what ailment caused Matthews to miss time, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman shared his thoughts on Tuesday.

“It sure sounds like this is no longer solely about the illness that affected Matthews last week. Something else at play but, being the playoffs, we probably won’t know until after they are over,” Friedman shared on X yesterday.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary