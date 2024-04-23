"What a dive!": Leafs fans having none of Marchand's latest antics

It’s said there are three guarantees in life: death, taxes, and Brad Marchand being the centre of attention when he plays the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Late in Monday night’s Game 2 contest against the Leafs with his team clinging to a 1-0 series lead, the Bruins captain was looking to make a bit of magic happen.

With Auston Matthews putting his team up by a 3-2 score with a little over seven minutes left in the third, the tempers continued to flare in an already chippy game.

Toronto’s Ilya Lyubushkin and Boston’s Charlie Coyle both picked up offsetting roughing penalties with a scrum started with 6:03 left in the third period. And with Marchand off the ice, let’s just say he may have been playing up his performance a little bit when Toronto’s Tyler Bertuzzi made a bit of stick-to-body contact with him.

I really hope Brad Marchand survives this treacherous slash.

Praying for him 🙏 pic.twitter.com/H3d816SdR3 — Rink Rat Report (@RinkRatReport) April 23, 2024

Leafs fans, well, took it about as you’d expect:

Marchand dropping like he got assassinated and the refs fall for it — Acting the Fulemin (@ATFulemin) April 23, 2024

ohhhh my god Brad Marchand you got slashed? should we penalise everybody? should we throw a funeral? should we invite Bella Hadid — katie (@itsmitchmarney) April 23, 2024

Marchand getting nominated for an Oscar with that dive. #LeafsForever — Peter B (@PBaracchini) April 23, 2024

You kidding me Marchand? My god what a dive from an all-time gutless player. — Rick Monti (@Aldo_Monti) April 23, 2024

Brad Marchand with the phantom dive — Treliving™️ the best life (@tmlfaninvan) April 23, 2024

The game ended with just 20 total minutes in penalties, though it sure felt like a lot more could’ve been awarded on the evening.

Toronto, ultimately, got the last laugh. After killing off the minor penalty drawn by Marchand, they ended up shutting the door the rest of the way to seal the 3-2 win, tying up the series at one.

Bertuzzi, meanwhile, seemed to have a few things to say to his former Bruins teammate.

Bertuzzi said postgame that the details of the conversation were “between me and Brad,” as per TSN’s Mark Masters.

Bertuzzi on his 'conversation' with Marchand at the buzzer: "That's between me & Brad," he says with a smile Previously Tyler said he learned Marchand is actually a good guy last season Will this series test that? "No, I'll stick with my word …" https://t.co/wobJkUEqCb — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 23, 2024

And hey, what’s a little playoff hockey without some name-calling, with Bruins fans being similarly upset with Toronto’s Max Domi for his stick-swinging in Game 1.

The two teams are now headed to Toronto for a crucial Game 3, which is set to get underway on Wednesday evening. Puck drop for that contest is set for 7 pm ET.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 3: Wednesday, April 24, Boston at Toronto, 7 pm ET

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary