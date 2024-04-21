"Scumbag": Leafs' Max Domi already ticking off Bruins fans in Game 1

With 48 hits in the first period alone, the opening game of the Toronto Maple Leafs-Boston Bruins series was physical to say the least. But one player stood out among the rest.

Leafs forward Max Domi made his first playoff game with Toronto a memorable one, getting under the skin of his opponents on multiple occasions during his team’s 5-1 loss.

No stranger to getting involved in scrums, the 29-year-old got into the rough stuff before the puck even dropped, cross-checking Bruins captain Brad Marchand in the faceoff dot.

Domi and Marchand didn't even make it to the opening puck drop before getting into some shenanigans 😆 pic.twitter.com/7gj4BObXMn — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2024

Towards the end of the first frame, Domi was once in the eye of the hurricane, landing a few sucker punches to the head of Boston defenceman Charlie McAvoy.

Being involved in two incidents before the first intermission, it didn’t take long for the son of legendary Leafs enforcer Tie Domi to become public enemy No. 1 in Boston.

Hockey fans quickly took to social media to voice their displeasure with the feisty forward’s antics.

Absolutely garbage play by Max Domi. Disgusting and pointless sucker. — Travis Yost (@travisyost) April 21, 2024

If Domi is trying to make himself the number one ref target for the rest of this series, he’s doing one heck of a job — Fuzzy Wuzzy (@UrsusFanaticus) April 21, 2024

While there was no penalty issued to him on the play, some have suggested he should recieve a suspension for attacking McAvoy.

honestly i think domi should get a game for that shit thats two solid unprovoked sucker punches to a guy with his back turned — world wide web user (@nonsleepist) April 21, 2024

Wasn't even a punch. It was a crosscheck. Domi absolutely used his stick. I wouldn't be shocked if there was a suspension (1 game). — Seth Hachmeister (@SethHachmeister) April 21, 2024

The word “scumbag” was also thrown around quite a bit.

What an absolute scumbag Domi is. No place for his shit. in hockey. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 21, 2024

Max Domi is a dirty scumbag. — Mike DiSanto (@disanto2579) April 21, 2024

Max Domi is such a scumbag #NHLBruins — Jared (@jjhockey_15) April 21, 2024

But as tensions mounted Domi’s night wasn’t done yet, with the winger picking up a slashing penalty against Marchand late in the second period, leading to Boston extending their lead by four goals.

At that point, even Leafs fans became frustrated with the player.

Domi is called for slashing pic.twitter.com/yr0uRgAcCK — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 21, 2024

Domi need to stop these antics, he already got away with punching behind the head. bruh — Leafs and Jays makes you mad bro. (@POWERZMABICHLOL) April 21, 2024

if only max domi could stay out of the damn penalty box like are you kidding me — x – izzy 💌 (@leafsizzy) April 21, 2024

Domi, who rode the bench for a large chunk of the third period, capped his night with two hits, two minor penalties, and 14:36 of ice time.

Down a game in the best-of-seven, the Leafs will try to tie up the series this Monday at TD Garden.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 2: Monday, April 22, Toronto at Boston, 7 pm ET

Game 3: Wednesday, April 24, Boston at Toronto, 7 pm ET

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary

The remainder of the series can be watched on both CBC and Sportsnet.