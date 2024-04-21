SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

"Scumbag": Leafs' Max Domi already ticking off Bruins fans in Game 1

Apr 21 2024, 2:51 am
With 48 hits in the first period alone, the opening game of the Toronto Maple Leafs-Boston Bruins series was physical to say the least. But one player stood out among the rest.

Leafs forward Max Domi made his first playoff game with Toronto a memorable one, getting under the skin of his opponents on multiple occasions during his team’s 5-1 loss.

No stranger to getting involved in scrums, the 29-year-old got into the rough stuff before the puck even dropped, cross-checking Bruins captain Brad Marchand in the faceoff dot.

Towards the end of the first frame, Domi was once in the eye of the hurricane, landing a few sucker punches to the head of Boston defenceman Charlie McAvoy.

Being involved in two incidents before the first intermission, it didn’t take long for the son of legendary Leafs enforcer Tie Domi to become public enemy No. 1 in Boston.

Hockey fans quickly took to social media to voice their displeasure with the feisty forward’s antics.

While there was no penalty issued to him on the play, some have suggested he should recieve a suspension for attacking McAvoy.

 

The word “scumbag” was also thrown around quite a bit.

But as tensions mounted Domi’s night wasn’t done yet, with the winger picking up a slashing penalty against Marchand late in the second period, leading to Boston extending their lead by four goals.

At that point, even Leafs fans became frustrated with the player.

Domi, who rode the bench for a large chunk of the third period, capped his night with two hits, two minor penalties, and 14:36 of ice time.

Down a game in the best-of-seven, the Leafs will try to tie up the series this Monday at TD Garden.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

  • Game 2: Monday, April 22, Toronto at Boston, 7 pm ET
  • Game 3: Wednesday, April 24, Boston at Toronto, 7 pm ET
  • Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET
  • Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD*
  • Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*
  • Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary

The remainder of the series can be watched on both CBC and Sportsnet.

