Berube, Evason, Gallant betting favourites for Leafs coaching job

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for a new person in charge.

After firing Sheldon Keefe as their head coach today, Toronto is in the process of finding his replacement.

“The organization will immediately begin the search for a new head coach, and decisions regarding the remainder of the coaching staff will follow,” the Leafs released in a statement.

But who? When? How? And why?

Well, we can’t answer all of those questions, but a few names have emerged as possible replacements for Keefe.

Per FanDuel (via TSN), here are the top 10 coaching candidates for the Leafs, with their odds of getting the top job.

+105 Craig Berube

+470 Dean Evason

+470 Gerard Gallant

+500 Joel Quenneville

+5oo Todd Mclellan

+750 Jay Woodcroft

+1,000 Guy Boucher

+1,900 Mike Sullivan

+2,200 Bruce Boudreau

+6,000 Darryl Sutter

Of course, it’s really anyone’s best guess who ends up getting the gig. Former St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube has been linked to the job via various reports over the past week, but it’s expected Toronto will at least interview a few candidates before making the final call.

Since taking over the job in 2019, Keefe went 212-97-40 in the regular season with Toronto, a .607 winning percentage, while going 16-21 in the playoffs, a .432 winning percentage.

And though it didn’t end the way Keefe would’ve liked, it seemed like he was leaving the job on good terms with the franchise.

“Leafs nation, you deserve the Stanley Cup. Your passion at home and on the road is unmatched. It’s an incredible honour to coach the Maple Leafs, to try to deliver for you… I don’t know what comes next, but I’ll be ready for it,” Keefe said in a goodbye video today posted to X. “In the meantime, I’ll enjoy giving my family the time that they deserve. Love you all, and be well.”