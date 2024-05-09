SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

"Pure class": Leafs fans love video message from Sheldon Keefe after firing

May 9 2024
The Toronto Maple Leafs made one of what could be many big changes to their team, as they announced this morning that Sheldon Keefe has been fired.

The move came of little surprise, as the Leafs disappointed in the playoffs yet again, being eliminated in Game 7 of the first round by the Boston Bruins.

While frustration amongst the fan base had boiled over with Keefe, he did have plenty of success in his five years as the head coach of the Leafs despite some frustrating playoff exits. In 349 games behind the bench, he helped lead them to a very impressive 212-97-40 record.

Keefe also helped lead the Leafs to their first playoff series win in nearly 20 years, as they were able to knock off the Tampa Bay Lighting in six games to advance to the second round a year ago.

Oftentimes, coaches are extremely bitter when fired, believing they got the short end of the stick. Keefe, however, seems to understand the decision and put out a heartwarming video today thanking the Leafs organization and its fans.

Despite many calling for his job in recent days, this video seemed to really resonate with Leafs fans, who had nothing but nice things to say in response.

While Keefe’s being fired felt inevitable, there is no denying his success at many levels throughout his coaching career. Where he ends up remains to be seen, but it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see him back behind the bench for an NHL time soon.

