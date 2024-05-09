The Toronto Maple Leafs made one of what could be many big changes to their team, as they announced this morning that Sheldon Keefe has been fired.

The move came of little surprise, as the Leafs disappointed in the playoffs yet again, being eliminated in Game 7 of the first round by the Boston Bruins.

While frustration amongst the fan base had boiled over with Keefe, he did have plenty of success in his five years as the head coach of the Leafs despite some frustrating playoff exits. In 349 games behind the bench, he helped lead them to a very impressive 212-97-40 record.

Keefe also helped lead the Leafs to their first playoff series win in nearly 20 years, as they were able to knock off the Tampa Bay Lighting in six games to advance to the second round a year ago.

Oftentimes, coaches are extremely bitter when fired, believing they got the short end of the stick. Keefe, however, seems to understand the decision and put out a heartwarming video today thanking the Leafs organization and its fans.

Thank you, Leafs Nation 💙✌️ pic.twitter.com/WN4iXJZjjE — Sheldon Keefe (@SheldonKeefe) May 9, 2024

Despite many calling for his job in recent days, this video seemed to really resonate with Leafs fans, who had nothing but nice things to say in response.

Pure class on his way out. Not an easy first head coaching job in the NHL. He will land on his two feet. — Johnny Utah (@esquire91) May 9, 2024

What a classy way to go. Thanks for your dedication to the Leafs Sheldon! It’s too bad the stars that this team is built around could never get it done when it mattered most. Last yr, I thought they could do; this yr after gm 6 too. But they wilted again. Never all on the coach. — Roberts&Tucks (@ldl716) May 9, 2024

Thank you for all your hard work coach, you did what others couldn’t, you brought the Marlies a Calder Cup & broke the 19-year curse of the Leafs, thank you for all the great memories & Leafs Nation wishes you all the best on your next endeavour🫡 — THE PAINFULLY- Optimistic Leaf Fan (@fvc022) May 9, 2024

Very classy, Sheldon. Thank you for everything. Sorry it didn’t work out, but best of luck going forward — Connor (@ConnorTheLeafs) May 9, 2024

While Keefe’s being fired felt inevitable, there is no denying his success at many levels throughout his coaching career. Where he ends up remains to be seen, but it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see him back behind the bench for an NHL time soon.