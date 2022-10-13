Restaurant Le Phénix, a French pop-up frequented by diners looking for a casual atmosphere and reasonably priced cuisine, announced that it will be closing down at the end of the year, urging fans to make haste if they wish to secure a table.

Thankfully, it’s not all bad news! In an effort to squeeze in as many customers as possible before it closes on December 31, it will be open seven days a week, offering half-priced wine every Wednesday.

The Instagram post explained that Le Phénix “was always meant to be a temporary home” and that the time will soon come to bid farewell.

“It’s been a pleasure to have you at our scrappy lil’ short-term home after the great fire of ‘19, through the peak pandemic of ‘20, the patio summers of ‘20, ‘21 & ‘22, the dozens of lockdowns and takeout times… Please join us one last time to toast the bad times and the good,” concluded the post.

In a final piece of good news, its sister restaurant, Chantecler will be reopening in 2023!

Restaurant Le Phénix

Address: 1263 Queen Street West

Instagram