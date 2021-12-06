LCBO tells customers to shop early due to possible supply chain issues

The LCBO is encouraging shoppers to stock up on their booze a bit earlier this holiday season due to ongoing global supply chain issues.

Get your favourite champagne before you’re left to ring in the New Year with a different option in hand.

According to a memo sent out by Chief Supply Chain Officer Nick Nanos, the LCBO has been monitoring global supply blockages impacting the international beverage and alcohol industry.

Transportation issues, the imbalance of equipment, congestion in ports, and blank sailings are resulting in an average three-week delay in container ships, with some locations experiencing delays up to six weeks.

Though this accounts for about a third of LCBO’s stock shortages, the after-effects of COVID-19 and their suppliers’ ability to keep up with consumer demand accounts for about half of its stock shortages.

Nanos highlighted some champagnes and sparkling sets, international beer and cider, New world wines, tequila and scotch from Australia, New Zealand and South America as facing possible delays.

“Some of these global supply chain issues are expected to continue into the next year, so we remain committed to working closely with our international supply chain partners and suppliers to stay informed and plan accordingly to ensure that our position remains strong,” said Nanos in the letter.

“Customers have shown patience when it comes to preferred product availability and delivery times, and we appreciate this continued understanding. We are encouraging customers to shop early this year for the best selection of gifts and holiday favourites.”