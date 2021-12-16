Here are all the LCBO stores giving out free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests

The LCBO will be giving out free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at 100 locations across the province.

The Ontario government announced it will provide up to two million rapid tests for free at pop-up testing sites in high-traffic settings like malls, retail settings, and holiday markets, and the LCBO.

“The LCBO supports the provincial government’s announcement related to the availability of free take-home rapid test kits at select retail stores,” said the liquor board.

Starting December 16, “an allocation” of rapid test kits will become available on a first-come, first-served basis at the checkouts of participating stores, according to a press release.

“We ask that customers line up to get a test kit, even if they are not purchasing a product, to maintain an orderly and safe retail experience for our customers and employees.”

In order to ensure fair distribution, the LCBO asks customers to only take one test kit.

This development is part of the government’s enhanced testing strategy.

Out of the 100 LCBO locations participating, six are located in Toronto, three in Etobicoke, four in North York and eight in Scarborough.

For the full list of stores, click here.