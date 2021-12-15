Where to get free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in Toronto for the holidays

Ontario will be giving out COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for free at pop-up sites across Toronto and the GTA to reduce the risk of transmission over the holiday season.

As part of the government’s enhanced COVID-19 testing strategy, from December to mid-January, up to two million rapid tests will be given at pop-up sites in busy locations for free at malls, retail settings, holiday markets, public libraries, transit hubs and the LCBO.

Those without symptoms or who have not had recent exposure to someone with COVID-19 will be able to pick up a package for free while supplies last. They can also have free testing done on-site.

Here’s where you can grab a test in Toronto and the GTA:

Toronto

Canada Square – 2190/2200 Yonge Street from 8 am to 6 pm December 15 to 17

– 2190/2200 Yonge Street from 8 am to 6 pm Innovation Centre – 325 Front Street from 8 am to 6 pm December 15 to 17

– 325 Front Street from 8 am to 6 pm Richmond-Adelaide Centre – 120 Adelaide Street West from 8 am to 6 pm December 15 to 17

– 120 Adelaide Street West from 8 am to 6 pm Water Park Place – 10/20 Bay Street from 8 am to 6 pm December 15 to 17

– 10/20 Bay Street from 8 am to 6 pm Yorkdale Mall – 3401 Dufferin Street, regular mall hours December 16 to 18

– 3401 Dufferin Street, regular mall hours

Mississauga

Square One – 100 City Centre Drive, regular mall hours December 15 to 17

– 100 City Centre Drive, regular mall hours GO-VAXX – Mississauga Plaza, 3100 Dixie Road from 9 am to 6 pm December 16

– Mississauga Plaza, 3100 Dixie Road from 9 am to 6 pm GO-VAXX – Sandalwood Square Shopping Centre, 30-70 Bristol Road East from 9 am to 6 pm December 18

– Sandalwood Square Shopping Centre, 30-70 Bristol Road East from 9 am to 6 pm

Scarborough

Scarborough Town Centre – 300 Borough Drive, regular mall hours December 15 and 16

– 300 Borough Drive, regular mall hours

Richmond Hill & New Market