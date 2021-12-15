Where to get free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in Toronto for the holidays
Ontario will be giving out COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for free at pop-up sites across Toronto and the GTA to reduce the risk of transmission over the holiday season.
As part of the government’s enhanced , from December to mid-January, up to two million rapid tests will be given at pop-up sites in busy locations for free at malls, retail settings, holiday markets, public libraries, transit hubs and testing strategythe LCBO.
Those without symptoms or who have not had recent exposure to someone with COVID-19 will be able to pick up a package for free while supplies last. They can also have free testing done on-site.
Here’s where you can grab a test in Toronto and the GTA:
Toronto
- Canada Square – 2190/2200 Yonge Street from 8 am to 6 pm
- December 15 to 17
- Innovation Centre – 325 Front Street from 8 am to 6 pm
- December 15 to 17
- Richmond-Adelaide Centre – 120 Adelaide Street West from 8 am to 6 pm
- December 15 to 17
- Water Park Place – 10/20 Bay Street from 8 am to 6 pm
- December 15 to 17
- Yorkdale Mall – 3401 Dufferin Street, regular mall hours
- December 16 to 18
Mississauga
- Square One – 100 City Centre Drive, regular mall hours
- December 15 to 17
- GO-VAXX – Mississauga Plaza, 3100 Dixie Road from 9 am to 6 pm
- December 16
- GO-VAXX – Sandalwood Square Shopping Centre, 30-70 Bristol Road East from 9 am to 6 pm
- December 18
Scarborough
- Scarborough Town Centre – 300 Borough Drive, regular mall hours
- December 15 and 16
Richmond Hill & New Market
- Hillcrest Mall – 9350 Yonge Street, regular mall hours
- December 19
- Upper Canada Mall – 17600 Yonge Street, regular mall hours
- December 19