Select LCBO locations to hand out free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests

Ontarians will soon be able to get their hands on COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at their local LCBO for free.

In a release, the provincial government has announced it will provide up to two million rapid tests for free at pop-up testing sites in high-traffic settings like malls, retail settings, holiday markets, and at your local LCBO.

You might also like: LCBO tells customers to shop early due to possible supply chain issues

Canada advises against international travel due to Omicron concerns

You can get free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in Toronto today

This development is part of the government’s enhanced testing strategy.

On Wednesday, Switch Health was giving out free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to the public at Toronto’s Yonge and Eglinton area.

The rapid take-home tests will become available at select LCBO stores, starting with the busiest locations this week and with more to follow.

This push comes as the Omicron COVID-19 variant is rapidly circulating across the country.

Daily Hive has reached out to the LCBO for comment.