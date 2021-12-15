Select LCBO locations to hand out free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests
Ontarians will soon be able to get their hands on COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at their local LCBO for free.
In a release, the provincial government has announced it will provide up to two million rapid tests for free at pop-up testing sites in high-traffic settings like malls, retail settings, holiday markets, and at your local LCBO.
This development is part of the government’s enhanced testing strategy.
On Wednesday, Switch Health was giving out free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to the public at Toronto’s Yonge and Eglinton area.
The rapid take-home tests will become available at select LCBO stores, starting with the busiest locations this week and with more to follow.
This push comes as the Omicron COVID-19 variant is rapidly circulating across the country.
Daily Hive has reached out to the LCBO for comment.