Ontario reports more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Ontario reported 2,421 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and nine new deaths.

The seven-day rolling average is 1,679. Of the new cases, 505 are in Toronto.

New infections continue to disproportionately be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 758 new cases are in unvaccinated individuals, who make up 23.0% of the population. In addition, 133 of the new infections have an unknown or partial vaccine status.

Across Ontario, 328 people are hospitalized. Of those, 256 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 72 are fully vaccinated.

There are 165 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 24 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 24,849,505 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 90.4% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 87.7% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 639,341 COVID-19 infections and 10,102 deaths.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the province at 3 pm on Thursday.