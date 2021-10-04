9 best taco joints to check out in Toronto

The great thing about Toronto is that the city is full of different cultures, which means there is never a shortage of foods to try out and enjoy.

There are a bunch of Mexican and Latin restaurants that serve a variety of tacos, from fusion menu items to traditional flavours.

If you’re looking to try a few taco spots in the city, look no further!

Here’s a list of taco joints in Toronto to check out:

Having gained social media popularity for their Birria Tacos, Comal y Canela is a must-try. Orders come with five tacos made with corn tortillas, filled with pulled halal beef birria and cheese. They are then fried on the grill until crispy and served with a side of consommé, the soup stock you dip the taco in for an extra hit of flavour. Don’t forget the garnishes for that crunch. Available for pick-up or delivery.

Address: 1692B Jane Street

Authentic and delicious,choose from a list of different tacos such as Al Pastor, Bistec, Barbacoa, Chicken, Fish, or even vegetarian. Orders come with four tacos with sides of salsa to drizzle on top. Green, red or both, test how much heat you can handle with every bite. Available via SkipTheDishes for pick-up or delivery.

Address: 1229 Bloor Street West and 1028 St. Clair Avenue West

Located right by Christie Pitts, Tacos El Asador has variety when it comes to soft shell or hard shell tacos. Whatever your choices are, you can opt for Chorizo, Al Pastor, Lengua, Birria, shrimp, or vegetarian fillings. You can order delivery or pick-up via Uber Eats or SkipTheDishes.

Address: 689 Bloor Street West

From one of the best of the best! Rebozos’ tacos, whether it be carnitas or chorizo, you’ll be asking for more. Orders come in three, so if that’s not enough to fill you up, try their Tres Leches cake, a spongy cake soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated, condensed, and heavy cream. Available via Uber Eats and Ritual.

Address: 126 Rogers Road



Hoping for vegan or vegetarian options? La Chingada has you covered. There are 11 taco options, including the vegan choice, which is made from marinated cauliflower and poblano pepper, avocado salsa, pickled onion, and cilantro. Available for pick-up or delivery via Uber Eats and SkipTheDishes.

Address: 1242 Dundas Street West

Another local-owned traditional spot, El Sazon Mexicano, offers delivery and pick-up via DoorDash, Ritual, and Uber Eats for its list of delicious menu items. There are 10 tacos to choose from and they come in sets of three.

Address: 1284 St. Clair Avenue West

This Salvadoran spot sells not only pupusas but also tacos that are absolutely picture perfect. You can place a pick-up or delivery order via Uber Eats, DoorDash, Ritual, and SkipTheDishes.

Address: 787 Dupont Street

Another Birria taco spot, located in Kensington Market, Birria Catrina claims they are the “first and only” birria-specialized eatery in Toronto. “We’re proudly bringing the authentic flavours of Jalisco’s Birria (beef stew) to the city,” states the restaurant on their website. Available via DoorDash for delivery or pick-up.

Address: 214 Augusta Avenue

A great spot for mouth-watering eats, Gus Tacos is available via Uber Eats, Ritual, SkipTheDishes and DoorDash (depending on location). Get a bottle of Mexican coke with your order and you’ll be left full and satisfied. You can’t go wrong.

Address: 225 Augusta Avenue, 1533 Queen Street West and 616 Gladstone Avenue

