This is the last weekend to swim at Toronto's outdoor pools

This is the final weekend of the season that Toronto’s outdoor pools will be open to the public.

The weekend forecast is looking warm for those aiming to take a final dip before they shut for the season. According to The Weather Network, it’s supposed to feel like 25°C on Saturday and 22°C on Sunday.

Most public pools closed on labour day, but nine of them stayed open for an extended season that will end on Sunday, September 19, at 4 pm.

These are the pools still open for a final September swim this weekend:

Alex Duff Memorial Pool

Heron Park Community Centre

Grandravine Community Recreation Centre

McGregor Park Community Centre

Monarch Park Pool

Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool

Pine Point Outdoor Pool

Sunnyside/Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool

West Mall Outdoor Pool

Locations with lane swimming will offer it between 10:30 am and noon and leisure swim runs from noon until 8 pm on Saturday, and noon until 4 pm on Sunday.

Swimming at Toronto’s public outdoor pools is completely free, but guests should reserve online during COVID-19.