This is the last weekend to swim at Toronto's outdoor pools

Sep 17 2021, 7:10 am
This is the final weekend of the season that Toronto’s outdoor pools will be open to the public.

The weekend forecast is looking warm for those aiming to take a final dip before they shut for the season. According to The Weather Network, it’s supposed to feel like 25°C on Saturday and 22°C on Sunday.

Most public pools closed on labour day, but nine of them stayed open for an extended season that will end on Sunday, September 19, at 4 pm.

These are the pools still open for a final September swim this weekend:

  • Alex Duff Memorial Pool
  • Heron Park Community Centre
  • Grandravine Community Recreation Centre
  • McGregor Park Community Centre
  • Monarch Park Pool
  • Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool
  • Pine Point Outdoor Pool
  • Sunnyside/Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool
  • West Mall Outdoor Pool

Locations with lane swimming will offer it between 10:30 am and noon and leisure swim runs from noon until 8 pm on Saturday, and noon until 4 pm on Sunday.

Swimming at Toronto’s public outdoor pools is completely free, but guests should reserve online during COVID-19.

