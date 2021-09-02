Lakeshore West GO Train service is slowing down later this month

Lakeshore West GO Train riders can expect service slowdowns later this month as construction crews carry out track improvements between the Gardiner Expressway and Dufferin Street.

From Saturday, September 11 to Sunday, September 12, GO Train service on the Lakeshore West line will be scaled back to run hourly. The change not only will mean that there’s less train service, but it will also affect connection wait times, too.

On Bus Route 18, riders can expect longer wait times of around 38 to 45 minutes while connecting to and from Lakeshore West Trains. Bus Routes 12 and 15 will not be affected, according to Metrolinx.

For customers connecting between Lakeshore East and Lakeshore West at Union Station, there may be wait times of 33 to 45 minutes because of the schedule changes.

At Exhibition GO station, the south platform will be closed to accommodate the construction in that area. Metrolinx recommends that customers give themselves extra time to check their platform number when they arrive as only the north platform will be open.

For those riders planning trips to wine country, there’s no need to worry. Trains to and from Niagara Falls will continue to run on their regular schedule.

Regular service will resume on Monday, September 13, but it won’t stay that way permanently. Metrolinx is planning another weekend of construction with the same impacts on October 16 and 17.