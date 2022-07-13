Tomorrow marks Bastille Day, and to celebrate, world-renowned French patisserie Ladurée has an unmissable deal you need to check out.

The famous maker of macarons, croissants, and other gorgeous pastries, will be offering folks the opportunity to enjoy its signature French toast with a buy-one-get-one deal.

On July 14 between 10 am and 4 pm, people can order Ladurée’s French toast and get a second order free of charge at the Yorkdale location only.

Now is the time if you have never tried this spot’s incredible French toast. The original order comes complete with maple syrup or jam and chantilly cream.

Well, there you have it. Celebrate Bastille Day with Ladurée in the sweetest way possible. This deal is available for both dine-in and to-go orders.

Address: 3401 Dufferin Street, Toronto

Instagram