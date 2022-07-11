Nando’s Peri-Peri Chicken is celebrating Mandela Day this year in a pretty special way.

On July 18, the popular chain will be giving away a free one-quarter chicken and PERi-Fries in exchange for a non-perishable food donation.

It’s a great initiative to give away a free meal to customers interested in donating food as a charitable act.

This offer will run from 11 am to 1 pm at all Nando’s locations across Canada.

All of the donated items collected on Mandela Day will be donated to the local food bank in the area.

For 67 years, Nelson Mandela fought for social justice in South Africa, and this is an exciting deal to help celebrate the heritage of Nando’s, and for guests to participate in the day as well.

Nando’s is well-known for its legendary chicken, fries, and a wide array of different sauces.

The guest must provide a donation of any non-perishable food item or a financial donation to receive the free chicken and fries. This deal is available for dine-in only, has a limit of one per guest, and cannot be combined with any other offer with no substitutions.

To learn more about the details of this special offer, you can visit the website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nando’s PERi-PERi Canada (@nandoscanada)

Nando’s

When: July 18, from 11 am to 1 pm

Where: All locations

Instagram