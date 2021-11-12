Kyle Lowry's mom is still cheering for the Toronto Raptors

Her son may have left to play for the Miami Heat, but Kyle Lowry’s mom is still a big fan of the Toronto Raptors.

It seems she’s having a bit of trouble switching allegiances.

Marie Holloway supports her son first and foremost, but with the Raptors in her hometown of Philadelphia, she showed her support for Toronto.

Lowry’s mom was in the stands to watch the Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 115-109 on Thursday.

“I couldn’t stay away,” she said on Twitter.

And the best part? She was rocking a Raptors sweater the whole time.

And we repping … pic.twitter.com/5d4KzhSCNJ — marie hollaway (@blessedmom07) November 12, 2021

Later that night, Lowry scored 25 points for the Heat in Los Angeles against the Clippers.