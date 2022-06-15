Immerse yourself in this King Tut exhibit that's coming to Toronto

If you’ve always been fascinated by ancient Egypt, take a step back in time at the Immersive King Tut experience that will soon be making its way to Toronto.

“The groundbreaking Immersive King Tut experience brings history to life like never before,” states their website. “Step inside the sifting sands of history and unravel a story 3,300 years in the making.”

The immersive digital experience is a celebration of the 100-year anniversary since the discovery of Pharaoh Tutankhamun’s intact tomb, which has fascinated people for years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Immersive King Tut (@theimmersivekingtut)



According to the event’s Instagram post, the Immersive King Tut exhibit will be held at the Lighthouse ArtSpace at 1 Yonge Street in the Toronto Star building. Lighthouse Immersive is currently hosting other exhibits for works by artists such as Frida Kahlo, Gustav Klimt, and Vincent Van Gogh. You can also catch Robert LePage’s The Library At Night, as well as an upcoming Bob Marley One Love Experience that’s opening on July 1.

The King Tut exhibit will also be making several stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Dallas, Phoenix, Houston, Nashville, Detroit, Minneapolis, Kansas City, San Francisco, and New York.

Details, such as the date and time, have yet to be announced, but you can sign up here for first access to tickets.

Immersive King Tut

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace at 1 Yonge Street