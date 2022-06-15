Events

Immerse yourself in this King Tut exhibit that's coming to Toronto

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Jun 15 2022, 1:34 pm
Immerse yourself in this King Tut exhibit that's coming to Toronto
Jaroslav Moravcik/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
TORONTO WELCOMES THE WORLD’S FIRST WHEAT DISPENSARY

Thu, June 9, 7:20am

TORONTO WELCOMES THE WORLD’S FIRST WHEAT DISPENSARY
ROCK & ROLL FOREVER

Sat, June 18, 10:00am

ROCK & ROLL FOREVER
Yorkville Exotic Car Show (YECS)

Sun, June 19, 12:00pm

Yorkville Exotic Car Show (YECS)
KIND Summer Fair

Tue, July 5, 3:00pm

KIND Summer Fair

If you’ve always been fascinated by ancient Egypt, take a step back in time at the Immersive King Tut experience that will soon be making its way to Toronto.

“The groundbreaking Immersive King Tut experience brings history to life like never before,” states their website. “Step inside the sifting sands of history and unravel a story 3,300 years in the making.”

The immersive digital experience is a celebration of the 100-year anniversary since the discovery of Pharaoh Tutankhamun’s intact tomb, which has fascinated people for years.


According to the event’s Instagram post, the Immersive King Tut exhibit will be held at the Lighthouse ArtSpace at 1 Yonge Street in the Toronto Star building. Lighthouse Immersive is currently hosting other exhibits for works by artists such as Frida Kahlo, Gustav Klimt, and Vincent Van Gogh. You can also catch Robert LePage’s The Library At Night, as well as an upcoming Bob Marley One Love Experience that’s opening on July 1.

The King Tut exhibit will also be making several stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Dallas, Phoenix, Houston, Nashville, Detroit, Minneapolis, Kansas City, San Francisco, and New York.

Details, such as the date and time, have yet to be announced, but you can sign up here for first access to tickets.

Immersive King Tut

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace at 1 Yonge Street

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.