Music icon Kim Petras is bringing her new world tour to Toronto this fall

Jun 21 2023, 6:54 pm
Music icon Kim Petras is bringing her new world tour to Toronto this fall
Kim Petras (James Jeffrey Taylor/Shutterstock)
An international pop sensation has announced a brand-new world tour and Toronto fans are in for a treat!

Grammy-winning artist Kim Petras is performing at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on Monday, October 16 as part of the Feed The Beast tour.

The tour is in support of Petras’ debut album, and tickets go on sale on Monday, June 26, at 10 am. Vancouver is the only other Canadian stop at this time.

Kim Petras

Kim Petras/Instagram

Feed the Beast is being released on Friday, June 23, and is described as “a 15-track album of pure pop perfection.” Petras’ debut features the hit “Alone” featuring Nicki Minaj, fan-favourite tracks like “Coconuts” and “brrr,” and the worldwide platinum smash, “Unholy” with Sam Smith.

The latter propelled Petras to her Grammy win earlier this year for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. She also wowed the Met Gala crowd as a guest of Marc Jacobs and was featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Kim Petras

When: October 16, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum – 45 Manitoba Drive, Toronto
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 26 at 10 am

