The Distillery District in Toronto is getting a huge open-air movie festival this month

The Distillery District is set to once again stage a movie festival this summer when the 2023 Lavazza IncluCity Festival opens later this month on June 27.

The pedestrian-only streets of Toronto’s historic neighbourhood will be transformed into an open-air cinema village and perhaps the next great date spot.

The festivities will kick off on opening night with a thrilling special screening of Freaks Out by Gabriele Mainetti. The first evening will also feature an awe-inspiring showcase from the Royal Canadian International Circus.

It’s all hosted by the Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF), but you can expect to see movies from over 20 countries, all while experiencing an evening of special guest appearances, red carpets, unique cocktail tastings, dance performances, masterclasses, panel discussions, and much more under the summer stars.

For the first time in its history, the ICFF has also unveiled midnight movie screenings and the Dark Side of Lavazza IncluCity Festival, where horror cinema will take centre stage.

Horror fans will not want to miss out on the spine-tingling midnight screening of Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism by Nick Kozakis on June 30.

6ixArtOutdoors will also be expanding its renowned art exhibit to present 20 human-shaped sculptures, each representing the unique heritage of their artist.

The statues stand over eight feet tall and are painted by talented Canadian artists, including Danilo Ursini, Emily May Rose, Ghazaleh Rastgar, and Rei MEDĒIO Misiri.

And if you don’t feel like going out for date night, no stress! This year, the festival is offering digital viewing options so you can screen your favourite movies right from the comfort of your own sofa.

The festival will also be dedicating a special tribute to global fashion icon, Anna Fendi. The stylist and entrepreneur will be awarded the ICFF Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to international cinema and her paramount role in the success of Fendi.

The 2023 show lineup will include 10 North American premieres, 23 short films, and 40 feature films, including Canada’s own comedy-drama biopic, Blackberry, screening on July 1.

Ticket sales started June 1, offering both group packages and individual tickets. Be sure to check out the full schedule to reserve a spot.