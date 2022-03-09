Kettlemans Bagel has brought back its famous green bagels and Irish Cream cheese just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Fans are now in luck as the beloved bagel chain is bringing its bright green goods back for a limited time only.

Customers can now snag a bite of the themed treat at any of its Kettlemans Bagel locations, including its newest outpost at 33 Bathurst Street in Toronto.

The Ottawa-based bagel shop has become a popular spot after opening its first Toronto area location in Etobicoke last year. They’re known for their traditional Montreal-style bagels made in a wood-burning oven.

Kettlemans Bagel makes festive-themed treats throughout the year, including the holidays like Christmas, Canada Day, Thanksgiving and more.

Grab these mean green bagels before they’re gone.