There’s a packed week of food-related fun coming up this week, so we hope you’re hungry!

Check out some awesome food events happening in Toronto from September 5 to 11.

Canada’s most iconic annual festival showcasing the very best of the nation’s food, art, music, heritage, history, and culture ends today, September 5, so be sure to take advantage and bid the 2022 CNE a final farewell.

When: August 19 to September 5

Time: 10 am to midnight, except on Labour Day when the grounds are open from 10 am to 9 pm, and the gates close at 5 pm

Where: Exhibition Place

This is Smorgasburg’s first summer in Toronto. Having laid down solid roots across the US, it’s Canada’s turn to get a taste of North America’s largest, weekly open-air market. Boasting a plethora of hyper-local vendors offering a mind-blowing range of cuisines, visitors are sure to be spoiled for choice.

When: Every Saturday from July 23 until September 10, from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 7 Queens Quay East (at the foot of Yonge Street)

AsialiciousTO is Asian cuisine’s answer to Summerlicious. Beginning September 10 and running for two weeks to September 25, with over 100 restaurants participating, including fast food joints, bubble tea, cafes, food court favourites, and a carnival, it’s going to be truly unmissable.

When: September 10 to 25

Where: Participating restaurants

There will be a one-weekend-only Hong Kong-themed carnival, taking place at Woodside Square in Scarborough between September 9 and 11, where visitors will experience the full scope of Asian culture with food vendors, live shows, art installations, and more.

When: Friday, September 9, 5 to 11 pm; Saturday, September 10, 11 am to 11 pm; Sunday, September 11, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Woodside Square, Scarborough

Brought to you by Street Eats Market, the Mac and Cheese festival kicks off on September 9! The full list of vendors is yet to be announced but it’s bound to be epic, and to make things even better, tickets are only $5!

When: Friday, September 9, 6 pm to 11 pm; Saturday, September 11, noon to 11 pm; Sunday, September 12, noon to 8 pm

Where: Scarborough Town Centre — 500 Progress Avenue

This year, things are a little different. Le Burger week has gone vegan, with plant-based specials being served across the city from September 1 through to September 14. With 17 Toronto burger restos whipping up their best meatless burgers and buns, be sure to check out the full list of participating restaurants here.

When: September 1 to 14

Where: Participating restaurants nationwide