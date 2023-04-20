Karen's Diner opens in Toronto this week with the rudest service ever

The world’s most discourteous restaurant, Karen’s Diner, is set to open at its roaming pop-up in Toronto this week, and besides the food and drinks, ill-mannered service is guaranteed.

The restaurant’s main dining concept is to offend you and is a play on the slang term, “Karen,” which is the type of customer that always asks to speak to the manager no matter how ridiculous the request is.

Whether it’s checking in for your reservation, letting your server know you’re ready for the bill, or asking where the washroom is, prepare to get absolutely roasted by raunchy staff who couldn’t care less if you plan on leaving a one-star review for the restaurant.

“If you’ve got a mate who’s a bit up their own ass, you know where to find us,” a description of the restaurant reads.

“Maybe it’s even to break the first date ice, or give your partner a roasting for not messaging back quickly enough. Whatever it is, we have you covered so sit back and watch the carnage unfold.”

If you’re planning on attending the one-of-a-kind dining event, you’ll have a choice between three burgers, all of which are served with fries and a soda.

The “Basic Karen” burger includes a beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and signature burger sauce. The “Canadian Karen” also features lettuce, tomato, red, onion, pickle, and signature burger sauce, but comes with house-made maple peppercorn bacon and old cheddar instead.

There’s even a burger for vegan Karens, called the “Tree Hugger Karen” burger, which includes a plant-based protein patty, cucumber, lettuce, red onion, pickled carrot, daikon slaw, and a vegan bun.

The pop-up dining event will be located at Shoeless Joe’s at 1980 St Clair Avenue W and will run from April 22 until May 14.

The cheeky diner will only run on Saturdays and Sundays, with four time slots to choose from 10 am to 12 pm, 1 pm to 3 pm, 4 pm to 6 pm, or 7 pm to 9 pm.

Tickets must be booked online and are currently priced at $55. Time slots are filling up quickly, so make sure to grab your tickets fast for a hilariously disrespectful dining experience.