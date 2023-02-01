The details for Toronto's first Karen's Diner have been revealed (VIDEOS)

Rude customers known as “Karens” can finally get a taste of their own medicine at a pop-up restaurant coming to Toronto, which has gone viral for its impolite staff and ill-mannered service.

Karen’s Diner isn’t for the faint of heart, as its main dining concept is to offend you. The restaurant chain already has over 14 locations across Australia, the UK, and the US, and is finally making its way to Canada.

The chain pokes fun at the slang term, “Karen,” which is exactly the kind of person who demands to speak to the manager, especially in a service industry setting.

Whether it’s getting your order taken, being ushered to your seat, or asking for extra napkins, prepared to get roasted by blunt staff who couldn’t care less if you plan on writing a negative review afterwards.

Karen’s Diner isn’t the first restaurant with this dining concept, but it seems to be one of the first to give a nod to the term “Karen.”

The chain is finally going on tour, and will be hosting several dining events at Trecce in Toronto, located at 1792 Danforth Avenue.

Tickets are available for several days from April 22 to 30 and run for $45 a person. Tickets must be booked online, and include a burger, an order of fries, and a soda.

“It’s an absurd, unique environment full of laughs, banter, and top-notch American diner-style group,” reads a description of the tour.

Although poor customer service is almost guaranteed, you can still count on delicious food, as the chain’s motto is “great burgers and rude service.”

Tickets are flying fast, so make sure to purchase yours before you miss out on this one-of-a-kind dining experience.