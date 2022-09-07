The term “going up north” has taken on a literal meaning.

Canada’s first-ever “Treetop Walk” has taken over the Laurentians, giving guests a 40-metre wooden spiral staircase climb that offers breathtaking views of the northern mountain range and nearby landmarks, such as Mont-Tremblant.

The highest point of the tower hike — officially called the Sentier des cimes — is equivalent to that of a 12-storey building.

What’s more, the Treetop Walk is open all year round, offering a new view bursting with gorgeous colours in each new season.

“There’s no shortage of fresh air — or good times,” says the Sentier des cimes website. “The stuff memories are made of!”

The nearly one-kilometre path winds through a typical mixed Laurentian forest, populated with coniferous and deciduous trees and inhabited by several species of birds and small mammals. The path takes guests through the trees — at different heights —allowing outdoorsy folks to explore the plant and animal life from different angles.

Get up close to maple corymbs and balsam fir cones and the elegant silhouettes of the northern treetops.

Made entirely of wood, the walkway is completely barrier-free and designed for comfort and safety. The gentle slope lets families with strollers and wheelchair or scooter users follow the footbridge to the main tower easily and comfortably. The new hike, which opened to the public in July, is built and designed by Erlebnis Akademie AG, a German architectural company that has set up similar treetop staircases in Germany, the Czech Republic, and Poland.

The $10 million project also has a restaurant at the base of the Sentier des cimes: Chez Émile Restaurant which offers a varied seasonal menu of fresh, healthy, and local ingredients.

Admission costs $29 for adults, $19 for children, and is free for kids six and under.

Sentier des cimes is open from 9:30 am to 7 pm from September to October, 9:30 am to 4:30 pm November to April, and from 9:30 am to 7 pm from May to August.

Happy hiking!

