There are over 2 million lights at these drive-thru Christmas festivals in Markham and Mississauga

Forget cruising your neighbourhood for Christmas lights this holiday season.

Journey to Enchantment is one of the largest Christmas Drive-Thru Light Events in the GTA, and this year there are two locations from which to choose.

From now until January 8, the Mount Joy Go Station in Markham and the Meadowvale Go Station in Mississauga will be transformed into family fun-filled drive-thru festivals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Journey into Enchantment (@journeyintoenchantment)

You might also like: An army of giant Santas have taken over this Toronto street

New Year's Eve fireworks returning to Niagara Falls for six-night display

Evergreen Brick Work's Holiday Market opens in Toronto next week

Each Journey to Enchantment features millions of unique light decorations, 3D interactive displays, and musical lights to enjoy while safely driving the 2 km route. You can even tune into the festival’s dedicated radio station to sing along to all your favourite Christmas tunes.

Less than an hour’s drive from downtown Toronto, Journey to Enchantment’s winter wonderlands are enjoyed from the comfort (and warmth) of your vehicle, making for the perfect holiday outing.

And if you need another reason to experience the colourful lights and breathtaking installations, Journey to Enchantment is dedicating $25,000 of proceeds to Sick Kids Foundation, $25,000 to OPACC – Ontario Parents Advocating for Children with Cancer and $25,000 to Toronto Animal Services. So you’ll be helping to spread holiday cheer while you take in the sights.

When: Now until January 8, 2022

Time: 5:30 to 10:30 pm (Sundays to Thursdays), 5:30 to 11:30 pm (Fridays and Saturdays)

Where: Mount Joy Go Station – 1801 Bur Oak Ave, Markham; Meadowvale Go Station – 6845 Millcreek Drive, Mississauga

Tickets: $29.95 per car from Monday to Thursday, $34.95 per car from Friday to Sunday. Purchase online