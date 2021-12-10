Toronto’s got another holiday market opening up next week and you can shop, skate, and enjoy live music!

Evergreen’s Holiday Market will kick off on December 17 and run through to December 22. There will be food, drinks, entertainment and tons of local vendors.

Don’t forget your skates! Go for a spin around the outdoor rink and then cozy up next to the fire. The skating rink is slated to open on December 17 at 5 pm, weather permitting.

The holiday market and skating are free of charge. Bring your own skates or rent a pair for $5. Children under the age of six must wear a helmet, and those can be rented for free at the rink.

There will be local street fare and food trucks, too. So arrive hungry and leave happy! A list of rotating food vendors can be found here.

Looking for the perfect holiday photo op? Head to Evergreen’s enchanted forest to get the perfect picture.

Speaking of forests, if you don’t have your Christmas tree yet, you may be able to snag one from the Evergreen Garden Market.

On December 18, you can get an early start to the day with the farmer’s market opening at 8 am, the holiday market will open at 11 am. On December 19, the market will run from 11 am to 4 pm.

Public skating will open daily at 12 pm and run until 7 pm. On weekdays, the holiday market will also open from 12 pm to 7 pm.

There will even be shuttle bus service to the market! It will operate one hour before opening until one hour after closing. The shuttle bus runs from Broadview Station every 30 to 45 minutes.

Where: Evergreen Brick Works, 550 Bayview Avenue

When: December 17 to December 22. Hours vary, click here for more details.