Joey Votto moving up through Blue Jays' minor league system

Joey Votto is getting one step closer to finally suiting up for the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Wednesday, the Dunedin Blue Jays announced that he would be joining their roster for Wednesday’s game, an early 11 am ET start time.

Joey Votto joins our lineup for today’s game! 🔥 It’s also $2 Wednesday 👀 ⚾️: 11:00AM

🏟️: TD Ballpark

📺: https://t.co/i8VGOj0soT

🎙️: https://t.co/1qMj7kr5eP pic.twitter.com/MaNxEN23FX — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) June 19, 2024

A Toronto native, Votto’s signing this offseason was highly anticipated, though he has yet to play much this year.

Votto was with the Cincinnati Reds from 2007 to 2023 before signing with his hometown Toronto club this past offseason. Votto hit just .202 with the Reds in 65 games last season and .205 in 91 games in 2022.

While the goal is to get Votto up to the Triple-A level in Buffalo before possibly giving him some time in the major leagues, the Single-A stop in Dunedin is Votto’s second rung on the minor league ladder this year.

On Monday, the Jays announced that they’d sent Joey Votto to the Florida Complex League, giving him his first game action since spring training, where he suffered an ankle injury that has slowed his progression back toward the majors.

Votto went 0-for-2 in his debut against the Florida Complex League affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies but did pick up a run batted in via a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. Votto then went hitless on Tuesday in two at-bats against the Florida Complex League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers but did score a run via a walk.

The Jays themselves aren’t doing so hot, sitting in fourth place in the American League East with a record of 35-38. They wrap up a three-game series at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox before heading off on a road trip in Cleveland and Boston for their next six games away from home.