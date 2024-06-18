Blue Jays' Manoah undergoes surgery and will be back with team

Alek Manoah won’t be playing for the Toronto Blue Jays anytime soon, but you might spot him at the Rogers Centre if you’re downtown for a game this season.

As per MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson, Manoah underwent successful surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm and is expected to rejoin the team shortly, despite being out for the rest of the year.

Alek Manoah underwent successful UCL reconstructive surgery with an internal brace. He’ll rejoin the #BlueJays over the next couple of days. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 18, 2024

One of the brightest pitchers in the game during his first full year in the MLB in 2022 when he was named a Cy Young finalist, Manoah’s past two years have been decimated by injury and an ongoing inability to reclaim his best form.

The news of Manoah’s recovery plans was first reported last week by Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi.

“Manoah intended to be in Toronto all season and he isn’t letting the upcoming surgery alter his plans, so he’ll do his rehab in the city while remaining with the team. For two weeks after the procedure, he’s been instructed to not sweat. After that, he can begin light exercise and after three months, he can resume full-body workouts. Throwing begins at six months and if all goes well, he could be back sometime next summer,” Davidi wrote in an article last week for Sportsnet.

Manoah is 1-2 with an ERA of 3.70 and 26 strikeouts in five starts this season.

“I feel… it sucks,” Manoah said at the time of the injury via Matheson. “I have my faith in God. I’ve dealt with a lot of sh*t this past year to get back to this point. This game is tough.”

The 26-year-old had a 3-9 record with an ERA of 5.87 in 19 appearances last season, pitching just 87.1 innings for the Blue Jays in 2023.