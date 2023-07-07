There are promising signs that the beloved broadcasting duo of Joe Bowen and Jim Ralph will be back in the Toronto Maple Leafs radio booth for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

While there were talks that Bowen and Ralph would not return to their jobs, on Wednesday, Jonah Sigel of yyzsportsmedia.com first reported that all signs were now pointing to them staying put for at least one more year.

According to a Thursday report from the Toronto Sun, recent developments from a “source familiar with the situation” indicate that a new contract with Sportsnet, TSN, and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) is currently being negotiated.

Back in May, Bowen hinted that it could be the end of his career following Toronto’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the second round that eliminated them from the playoffs.

After he was met with a sea of supportive messages from Leafs fans, a few days later, the 72-year-old took to Twitter to clear the air about the possible sendoff.

“Just so we are clear here. Jim Ralph and I are both hopeful of returning next season as the radio voices of your Maple Leafs,” Bowen tweeted. “Our contracts have expired, and it has been reported by The Athletic that nothing will be decided until closer to the next season.’”

Bowen made his debut as a play-by-play commentator for the Leafs back in 1982, working on the television broadcasts of TSN, Sportsnet, and CBC broadcasts over the last four decades.

Ralph, who was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 1980, moved to broadcasting after a knee injury ended his playing career. He was the colour commentator for the Toronto Maple Leafs on AM640 Toronto Radio from 1997 to 2012 and on Sportsnet 590 The Fan and TSN 1050 since 2013.

The pair have worked alongside one another for over 20 years.

With files from Daily Hive’s Adam Laskaris