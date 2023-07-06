Don Cherry doesn't think the Leafs needed to fire Dubas

It seemed like anyone and everyone had their opinions on the Toronto Maple Leafs firing Kyle Dubas.

Including, apparently, former Hockey Night in Canada host Don Cherry.

In an article released today, Cherry spoke to his longtime media pal Joe Warmington for an interview with the Toronto Sun.

“He didn’t think it was necessary to fire Kyle Dubas or trade any players. He just thought the team should play its tougher ones — like Wayne Simmonds,” Warmington wrote.

Simmonds had no goals and two assists in 18 games with the Leafs in the regular season, but was held out of the team’s lineup during their 11 playoff games against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers.

Cherry, of course, knows a thing or two about being fired, having been let go by CBC and Sportsnet in 2019 for suggesting immigrants to Canada weren’t respecting the Canadian military by a perceived lack of poppies.

“You people that come here… you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that… These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price,” Cherry remarked in November 2019, just two days before Remembrance Day, the same day he was ultimately canned after a 39-year broadcasting career.

The 89-year-old has since doubled down on his remarks on multiple occasions, though he later added that he would’ve said “everyone” rather than specifying immigrants.

But despite not liking the firing of Dubas, Cherry also seemed to support his replacement in Brad Treliving.

In free agency so far, the Leafs have added Ryan Reaves, Max Domi, and Tyler Bertuzzi, three veteran forwards known for having a physical edge to their game.

“Fans are going to love this team,” added Cherry. “Nobody is going to push them around, that is for sure. You won’t have a situation where they choked the college kid Matthew Knies like we saw in the playoffs. With Reaves on there and Bertuzzi and Domi too, that won’t happen again.”

Only time will tell how Cherry’s opinions turn out, although it’s hard to declare yourself as wrong when you voice your support for both the departing and incoming management.