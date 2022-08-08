FoodFood EventsFood News

JerkFestival attendees express outrage after this weekend's event

Rachel Goodman
Rachel Goodman
|
Aug 8 2022, 10:22 pm
JerkFestival attendees express outrage after this weekend's event
Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

JerkFest Toronto took place this past weekend, but it’s clear not everyone seemed satisfied with the organization of the 2022 event.

Many attendees took to social media to share gripes after vendors allegedly ran out of food and water at certain points during the three-day celebration of all things Caribbean.

Several people took to Twitter to air their frustrations, calling out event organizers and promoters.

Some people likened the weekend’s events to the now infamous Fyre Festival disaster, with one user writing

Others called attention to the absurdity of allegedly charging $10 for a bottle of water.

 

There have also been online murmurings of technical issues delaying musical acts, and poorly managed line-ups that left ticket holders waiting for hours under the scorching sun, just to enter the venue.

While many shared negative experiences, it wasn’t all bad. Some people spoke of the event positively too.

Organizers have yet to respond to the sense of discontent circulating on social media, Dished has reached out to JerkFest for comment.

Two other music festivals in Ontario were deemed “a disaster” online this weekend too. Read more about that here.

Rachel GoodmanRachel Goodman
+ Dished
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.