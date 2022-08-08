JerkFestival attendees express outrage after this weekend's event

JerkFest Toronto took place this past weekend, but it’s clear not everyone seemed satisfied with the organization of the 2022 event.

Many attendees took to social media to share gripes after vendors allegedly ran out of food and water at certain points during the three-day celebration of all things Caribbean.

Several people took to Twitter to air their frustrations, calling out event organizers and promoters.

Some people likened the weekend’s events to the now infamous Fyre Festival disaster, with one user writing

Damn, I’m seeing reports that Fyre Fest is literally happening in TO right now. #jerkfest #KingstonFest — Shem (@Shem) August 8, 2022

Someone just post the promoters of #jerkfest #Kultureland #KingstonMusicFestival so I know what events not to go too — Ydissak (@Ydissak1) August 8, 2022

#Kultureland moving venues last minute, mic’s not working, not being able to hear performers and #jerkfest not having enough food and water ??? — Kim (@kimdoesbusiness) August 8, 2022

Others called attention to the absurdity of allegedly charging $10 for a bottle of water.

Dawg #Jerkfest, #Kultureland and #KingstonFest ALL ran out of water on one of the hottest days of the year when fucking water was ON SALE. AND y’all were out here charging folks $10 a bottle?! Jah know I’m snitching on y’all to Jesus if I see any of you in line of heaven. pic.twitter.com/CjQlzo0rWt — Lincoln Anthony Blades (@lincolnablades) August 8, 2022

There have also been online murmurings of technical issues delaying musical acts, and poorly managed line-ups that left ticket holders waiting for hours under the scorching sun, just to enter the venue.

Adding to the discourse regarding music festivals in Toronto this weekend: Jerkfest ran out of food AND water, had people in one line up for hours to even get in and did not properly honor the 60th of Jamaica with the musical acts selected. #Kultureland #kingstonfest #tdjerkfest — Jordanna (@Jem137) August 8, 2022

#JerkFest is an absolute disaster. Been in line for an hour for food but the people at the front know people and keep budding so the line isn’t moving. My partner has been waiting in line for a drink for an hour and they just told him he can only do one at a time. — Stephanie. (@stephanie_hinds) August 7, 2022

While many shared negative experiences, it wasn’t all bad. Some people spoke of the event positively too.

Toronto #jerkfest was great vibes! There were great performances by Allison Hinds @MaxiPriest and @konshens It’s a reminder to make sure you make time to do things you enjoy! pic.twitter.com/S7ERRsXiPI — I am Danny Stone (@Iamdannystone) August 7, 2022

Organizers have yet to respond to the sense of discontent circulating on social media, Dished has reached out to JerkFest for comment.

