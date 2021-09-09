Pay with social media posts at this new Toronto pop-up

Toronto just got its first-ever “post-to-pay” pop-up.

Offering an array of limited-edition items from local shops and artisans, the only accepted form of payment at Pick Me Ups, by MilkUP, is social currency.

All you have to do to get the dairy-inspired goods, which include themed cookies and mini cheesecakes, is post on social media.

Vendors include Naked Beauty Bar, which creates custom press-on nails in spilled milk, cow print, and mocha swirl, and tote bags by Adam, The ill-ustrator.

Ruru Baked is serving up limited-edition peach ice cream, Buttercup Studio created milk-inspired bracelets, and Cops is dishing out milk and cookie-glazed donuts.

Launching today at 639 Queen Street West, Pick Me Ups will run Thursdays to Sundays through October 2. The pop-up opens at 11 am, and closes when the vendors sell out.

Instagram posts and stories, as well as TikTok videos, that include the hashtag “#PMUxMilkUP” and tag “@milkupontario” are accepted as payment.