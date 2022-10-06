Jack Harlow gave the Raptors a shoutout at his Toronto show (VIDEO)

Jack Harlow knows what the people want.

During last night’s performance at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum as part of the Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour, Harlow decided to add a little local flair to his first hit single and shout out the Toronto Raptors.

“I’m in the club with the basketball team, me and the Raptors are sharing a section,” Harlow ad-libbed during a verse of “WHATS POPPIN.”

Harlow, a big basketball fan, had originally written the lyric about the Louisville Cardinals, his hometown team in the NCAA.

A nice little #Raptors shoutout during WHATS POPPIN from the one and only Jack Harlow. pic.twitter.com/0fRG3V22Oc — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) October 6, 2022

Sure, it’s a bit of fan service and he’s been changing the lyrics every night on tour. But isn’t that what entertainment’s all about?

With the show taking place in Toronto, fans were wondering if Harlow would bring Drake out to perform their co-feature “Churchill Downs” together, which was released earlier this year.

While Harlow performed the song, Drake’s verse was left out. But Drake was in attendance in one of the luxury boxes, which Harlow shouted out near the end of his 90-minute set.

Jack Harlow showing love to Drake at his show tonight in Toronto pic.twitter.com/itaFISZkst — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) October 6, 2022

None of the Raptors actually got to hear his shoutout in person, though, as they were playing a preseason game on the road in Boston on Wednesday night.

Despite falling down early, Toronto stormed back to beat the Celtics 125-119 in overtime. Jack Harlow has gotta love that!