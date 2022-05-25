Between rising housing costs and record-breaking gas prices, people just can’t catch a break.

However, it seems there’s a small bit of relief in the future as gas prices are expected to drop tomorrow.

According to CAA, the average price of gas in Toronto as of May 25 is at 197.5/l, which has already shown a tiny drop compared to yesterday’s average of 197.7/l.

Well, make sure to fill up the tank tomorrow because it looks like gas prices are trending down. According to Gas Wizard, a site that predicts fuel prices, it’s going to further drop down to 196.9/l on May 26. It might be chump change but considering the up and down of gas prices right now, every bit helps especially after last week’s record-shattering 208.9/l.

Pierre Poilievre, a Conservative frontrunner, took to Twitter to ask the federal government to get rid of taxes to help with high prices.

“With gas prices rising above $2/litre in most parts of the country, drivers need relief now,” he tweeted on May 24. “1. Axe the carbon tax 2. Suspend the fed gas tax 3. Suspend GST on fuel.”

Until then, according to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas you can find today is at Circle K in Brampton where gas is 191.9/l.