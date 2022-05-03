You can go on a unique Indigenous experience in Ontario this summer

Looking for something new to do this summer? There’s a whole website dedicated to various Indigenous experiences and tours in Ontario.

Indigenous Experience Ontario is your one-stop-shop for all types of different activities in the province. You can filter by activity and region. There are even virtual events so you can support Indigenous tourism from home!

If you’re looking for a unique travel experience in Ontario, Indigenous Experience Ontario has a lot on offer. You can find Indigenous-owned lodges, golf courses, stables, and more!

Visit Six Nations First Nation, Ontario’s most populated First Nation, and learn more about First Nation culture and history in Ontario.

Go to the Great Lakes Cultural Camp and immerse yourself in nature! You’ll emerge with a better understanding of Anishinaabe culture. Whether you want to learn more about the ground we live on, have a deeper connection to nature, or get some outdoor skills, Great Lakes Cultural Camps are a great place to start.

You can even learn to harvest wild rice at the Anishinaabe Wild Rice Experience! The family-run business will walk guests through harvesting and processing wild rice.

With tons of things to do, including museums, restaurants, and galleries, start with Indigenous Experience Ontario when planning your next adventure!