Toronto's stackt market to host a three-day festival this weekend

Toronto’s Stackt market is hosting a three-day festival with a bunch of small businesses from industries most impacted by COVID-19.

From October 22 to 24, the COMEBACK festival will kick off, celebrating the communities of hospitality, food, music, small businesses, and art.

There will be an immersive art gallery exhibition by Cry Baby Gallery that will take over the North Hall Gallery space with local Toronto artists’ artwork. The Sad Collective will also host a portrait studio series that focuses on “mental health visibility and emotional expression.”

As for the music portion, there will be a local showcase curated by School Night featuring songs by Texas King, Deanna Petcoff, Loviet, The High Loves, 3409, Big Jacks, and Witch Prophet.

Quell, a culinary agency, will showcase a pop-up restaurant with dishes “focused on food indigeneity and locality.”

There will also be more than 20 vendor booths and over 25 shipping container storefronts to check out.

According to organizers, proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID (including full name and date of birth) are required for the music showcase.

The general entry is free, but the music and food are ticketed for an extra cost. For ticket info, click here.

stackt market – COMEBACK

When: October 22 to 24

Where: 28 Bathurst Street