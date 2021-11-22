IKEA opening new Design Studio inside Toronto mall next week

Everyone’s favourite flat-pack furniture store is opening a brand new IKEA Design Studio inside a popular Toronto mall next week.

The Design Studio — a small, curated showroom where you can meet one-on-one with a consultant to design your dream space — will open its doors inside Scarborough Town Centre on December 3.

This will be Toronto’s second Design Studio after one opened earlier this year at Stackt Market. It won’t be the only new IKEA Design Studio opening inside a GTA mall next week.

The Swedish furniture giant is planning another opening at Square One in Mississauga on December 1. The Mississauga store will offer all of the same consultation services as the Scarborough Town Centre and Stackt locations, but it will have a special offer happening to kick off its grand opening. For the month of December, all planning sessions are free and IKEA family members will get an instantly redeemable $100 gift card to use towards any purchase over $2,000.

The Design Studios don’t have stock rooms like your typical IKEA. Instead, all furniture that shoppers decide to purchase there will be shipped directly to their homes or a nearby pick-up location. According to IKEA’s website, the studios are by appointment only, with limited walk-in assistance available.

For those Torontonians who want more of the full IKEA experience, there will be a downtown Toronto store opening at 382 Yonge Street in early 2022. Although the store will be a smaller-format than your typical IKEA warehouse, it will have more than 2,000 products will be available for purchase in store.