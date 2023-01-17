Canadian TikTok star bringing new comedy tour to Toronto next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A rising Canadian comedy star with over half a billion worldwide views on TikTok is bringing his new tour to Toronto next month.

Andrew Packer’s Ice Ice Baby Tour is happening on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Comedy Bar on Bloor Street West.

The chilly comedy tour name refers to the popular ice-smashing TikTok reaction videos that Packer is renowned for.

Packer will be performing two shows at the Comedy Bar as part of a live recording of his debut comedy special.

The Toronto-born comedian was a finalist in the 40th Annual Seattle International Comedy Competition and the winner of Best Overall Performance at the Cleveland Comedy Festival. He is also the creator of MAN NEWS on TikTok.

Packer is the co-creator of the EH Comedy Tour and has toured over 15 countries. His performances at festivals such as Just For Laughs Vancouver and the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival have helped him gain a following of over 2.8 million followers on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

The Just For Laughs Toronto alum will also perform in Ottawa in late January and in Oshawa on February 8.

When: February 9, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Comedy Bar — 945 Bloor Street West, Toronto

Tickets: $23 plus fees online, $28 plus fees at the door. Purchase online.