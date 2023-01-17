EventsArts

Canadian TikTok star bringing new comedy tour to Toronto next month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jan 17 2023, 5:23 pm
Canadian TikTok star bringing new comedy tour to Toronto next month
Andrew Packer/Facebook
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
17th Annual Bloor-Yorkville Icefest

Sat, February 18, 12:00pm

17th Annual Bloor-Yorkville Icefest
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A rising Canadian comedy star with over half a billion worldwide views on TikTok is bringing his new tour to Toronto next month.

Andrew Packer’s Ice Ice Baby Tour is happening on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Comedy Bar on Bloor Street West.

The chilly comedy tour name refers to the popular ice-smashing TikTok reaction videos that Packer is renowned for.

@andpacker #duet with @Alex Vlasto the thickness to sound ratio on this story is unprecedented 🤌🏼 #ice #asmr #fyp #mannews #pov ♬ original sound – Alex Vlasto

Packer will be performing two shows at the Comedy Bar as part of a live recording of his debut comedy special.

The Toronto-born comedian was a finalist in the 40th Annual Seattle International Comedy Competition and the winner of Best Overall Performance at the Cleveland Comedy Festival. He is also the creator of MAN NEWS on TikTok.

Andrew Packer

Andrew Packer/Facebook

Packer is the co-creator of the EH Comedy Tour and has toured over 15 countries. His performances at festivals such as Just For Laughs Vancouver and the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival have helped him gain a following of over 2.8 million followers on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

The Just For Laughs Toronto alum will also perform in Ottawa in late January and in Oshawa on February 8.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrew Packer | Comedian (@andpacker)

Andrew Packer: Ice Ice Baby Tour

When: February 9, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm
Where: Comedy Bar — 945 Bloor Street West, Toronto
Tickets: $23 plus fees online, $28 plus fees at the door. Purchase online.

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.