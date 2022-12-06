Cirque du Soleil is bringing their show KOOZA to Toronto in a very unexpected location (VIDEO)

If your childhood dream was to go to the circus, you’re in luck because Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Toronto with a massive show in a new location.

Unlike previous years, the Quebec-based acrobat’s circus won’t be pitching their big white tent at Ontario Place this year. Instead, the show will be held in the neighbourhood of Humber Bay Shores at the former site of the Mr. Christie’s Factory.

When Cirque du Soleil was in Toronto last year, the circus put on a production of KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities. The story follows an ambitious inventor who defies the laws of space, time, and dimension in order to reinvent everything.

It’s been announced that KOOZA will be coming to the city next spring. The story is about exploring fear, identity, recognition, and power through acrobatic performance and the art of clowning.

Cirque du Soleil will be returning to the city from April 7 through June 18 at 2150 Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Tickets go on general sale on December 12 and are on sale now for those who are a member of the Cirque Club.